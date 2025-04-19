TFI International (TSE:TFII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.63 and traded as low as C$106.28. TFI International shares last traded at C$107.50, with a volume of 393,733 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$193.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International
TFI International Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William T. England acquired 3,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73. Insiders have acquired 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476 over the last ninety days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.