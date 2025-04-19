TFI International (TSE:TFII) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.63 and traded as low as C$106.28. TFI International shares last traded at C$107.50, with a volume of 393,733 shares trading hands.

Get TFI International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$193.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bankshares upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$178.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$125.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$172.26.

In related news, Director William T. England acquired 3,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$130.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$392,577.90. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 15,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$185.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,785,967.73. Insiders have acquired 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476 over the last ninety days. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.