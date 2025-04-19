The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

