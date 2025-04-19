Truist Financial Cuts Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $68.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.91.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.61 and a beta of 0.82. Intapp has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,720. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,755 shares of company stock worth $17,088,761. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 74.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

