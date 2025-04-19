Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Price

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $284.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

