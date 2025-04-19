UBS Group Cuts Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $16.25

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE NCDL opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $775.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCDL. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 56,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.