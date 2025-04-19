UBS Group Cuts Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target to $16.25

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCDL. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 56,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 1,045,043.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 386,666 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 63,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
