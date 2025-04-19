UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s previous close.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.32.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 57.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 436.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $3,919,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $548,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.