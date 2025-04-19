UBS Group Lowers Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Price Target to $129.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $131.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s current price.

EXE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

EXE stock opened at $106.49 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,038,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,507,000. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,283,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,777,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

