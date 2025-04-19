UBS Group Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $55.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of SMG opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $858,748.54. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $10,213,973.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,463.60. This trade represents a 61.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $39,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth about $39,434,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 469,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 264,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

