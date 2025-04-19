UBS Group Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $76.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.28% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.43.

NYSE SPB opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 101.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

