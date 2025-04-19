UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.12.

UDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in UDR by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in UDR by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.08, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

