United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.29. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares changing hands.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.
United Development Funding IV Company Profile
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
