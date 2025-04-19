Ur-Energy FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by HC Wainwright

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

TSE:URE opened at C$0.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 16.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ur-Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy Inc is an exploration stage mining company. The company is engaged in uranium mining, recovery, and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Its projects are Lost Creek, Shirley Basin, and other U.S.

