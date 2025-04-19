VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.91 ($5.68) and traded as low as GBX 392.50 ($5.22). VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund shares last traded at GBX 392.50 ($5.22), with a volume of 152,658 shares changing hands.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.15. The firm has a market cap of £695.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.47.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.33%.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (“the Company” or “VOF”) is a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market.
Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.
