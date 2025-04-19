Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Short Interest Update

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the March 15th total of 4,430,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Hawkins sold 46,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,696,812.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,180,000. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waystar by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Waystar Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.45 on Friday. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.35.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

