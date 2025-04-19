Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wearable Devices Trading Up 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.
Wearable Devices Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wearable Devices
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.