Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) Short Interest Update

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wearable Devices Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WLDS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Wearable Devices has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers.

