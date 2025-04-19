Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Biogen

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $3.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.15.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. This represents a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Biogen by 255.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 59,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,721 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Biogen by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

