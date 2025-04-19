Wedbush Forecasts Booking’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $44.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $49.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $88.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $41.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $190.96 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $5,250.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,278.66.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,774.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

