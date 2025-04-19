Wedbush Forecasts Booking’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Booking in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $44.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $49.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5,500.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2025 earnings at $88.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $41.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $190.96 EPS.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%.
Booking Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,573.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4,689.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,774.73.
Booking Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.
Institutional Trading of Booking
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Booking
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
