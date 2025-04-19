Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of CarMax FY2027 Earnings

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KMX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

KMX opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.3% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $207,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

