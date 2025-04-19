Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lyft Earnings

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Lyft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $464,434,000 after acquiring an additional 984,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after buying an additional 6,365,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Lyft by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after buying an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,407 shares of company stock valued at $203,778. 3.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
