Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 590,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,192 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

