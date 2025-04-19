Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get JFrog alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,589,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 772,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,882,000 after buying an additional 349,532 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 327,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JFrog by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,002,000 after buying an additional 365,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $31.08 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,386,797.44. This trade represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $75,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,895. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,104 shares of company stock worth $15,084,429 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.