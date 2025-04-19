Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

