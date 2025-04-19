Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $6.34. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 22,993 shares.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

