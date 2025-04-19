Western Asset Global High Income Fund (NYSE:EHI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $6.34. Western Asset Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 22,993 shares.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
