What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PCOR FY2025 Earnings?

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Procore Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Procore Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 9.20%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PCOR. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.88.

NYSE:PCOR opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $88.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $995,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,634.56. This trade represents a 6.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. The trade was a 84.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,982 shares of company stock worth $5,069,759. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

