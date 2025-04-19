What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Airbnb FY2025 Earnings?

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABNB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $112.70 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $166.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $112,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,779.70. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,307 shares of company stock worth $280,842,374. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 59.7% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

