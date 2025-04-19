What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Revvity Q4 Earnings?

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Revvity in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Revvity’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Revvity’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.42.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $91.82 on Thursday. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $89.61 and a fifty-two week high of $129.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Revvity by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 41,497 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Revvity by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revvity by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

