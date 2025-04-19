Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,733,000 after purchasing an additional 281,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,648,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

