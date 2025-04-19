Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

WFCF stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.53. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Where Food Comes From in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Where Food Comes From by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Where Food Comes From during the third quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.