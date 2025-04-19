William Blair Comments on Skye Bioscience Q1 Earnings

Get Skye Bioscience alerts:

Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Skye Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skye Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Skye Bioscience’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skye Bioscience from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. Skye Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Skye Bioscience by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

