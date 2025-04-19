William Blair Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TRV Earnings

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.32.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.36. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

