Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 914,100 shares. Currently, 36.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 344,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

WKHS stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 91.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

