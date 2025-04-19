Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

XIN opened at $1.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.