XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apr 19th, 2025

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

XWELL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.11. XWELL has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.70.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 88.27% and a negative net margin of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

