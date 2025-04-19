Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for TFC FY2027 Earnings

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $402,828,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.46%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

