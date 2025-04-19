Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for X Earnings

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of United States Steel in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

United States Steel stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 7.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

