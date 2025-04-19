Zacks Research Predicts Tesla’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.18.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $241.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.22, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 341,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $89,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,961 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

