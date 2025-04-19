Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZAPPW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.