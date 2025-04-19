Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $226.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

