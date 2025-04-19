ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,960 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after buying an additional 1,806,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,260,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,042,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.09, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

