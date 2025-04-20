164,100 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

