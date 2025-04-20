3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Stock Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141,522 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 81,847 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.58% of 3D Systems worth $7,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 260.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,709 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 99,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

3D Systems stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $251.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

