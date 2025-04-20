402,031 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,768,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.45% of TXNM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXNM opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.61.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. Analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.05%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

