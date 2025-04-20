44,500 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,640,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWP opened at $113.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

