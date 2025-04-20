900 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by Clarity Wealth Development LLC

Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 46,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,282,000. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $172.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

