Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $101.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.05.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

