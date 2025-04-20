Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,088,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,477,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,886,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2,071.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 314,683 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,319.05. This represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.81%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

