Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Up 2.1 %

JBSS opened at $68.45 on Friday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $105.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.02. The company has a market capitalization of $796.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

