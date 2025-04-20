Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,740 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,414.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83,036 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,574,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 301,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:HBM opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HBM shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

