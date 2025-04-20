Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $112.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

ALSN stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $71.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. The trade was a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $170,450.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.