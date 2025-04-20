Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

ASPS stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.47. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 210,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,039.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,039.04. This trade represents a 210.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,275 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

